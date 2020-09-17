Experience the Taste of Korea at Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak in Hamdan, Abu Dhabi

The Korean craze continues among Filipinos – from simply watching Koreanovelas and listening to Kpop, you can now savor the flavors of Korea’s three iconic dishes here in the UAE at Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak!

Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak recently opened their 5th branch at the Hamdan bin Mohammed Street and Filipinos who love exploring new tastes and dishes have raved about their limited edition “Taste of Korea” menu items, as well as their own recipe of “Baked Sushi” – a certified hit among Filipinos at home.

Here’s our quick review of their recently-launched food items:

Taste of Korea

Chicken Bibimbap. This Instagrammable dish is served with succulent pieces of boneless chicken, together with freshly-harvested colorful vegetables such as carrots, cucumber, mushrooms, bean sprouts, and served with their signature bibimbap sauce and delicious kimchi with an egg on top of the meal.

Once served, it is advisable to mix all ingredients thoroughly so that the deliciousness of each ingredient blends in with each other creating a meal that’s packed with flavor and goodness in each bite.

Beef Bibimbap. Meat lovers would definitely savor every bite of this dish that mixes tender beef strips with vegetables fresh from the harvests including cucumber, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms, and other vegetables. This is also served with their signature bibimbap sauce, fresh kimchi with an egg for you to mix in your dish.

Each bite of the mixed Korean rice delight gives a taste of sweetness and saltiness as it is placed in a special container for bibimbap that keeps the meal warm.

Dakgangjeong. Fancy Korea’s iconic chicken dish? Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak now serves the Dakgangjeong or Korean Crispy Chicken drenched in a mildly sweet sauce. The dish is available ala carte and for a few dirhams more, you can upgrade it to have six pieces of wings served on top of piping hot rice.

Korean food lovers will enjoy the Dakgangjeong for its fusion of savory and sweet flavors with a tinge of spice that will have diners scooping another spoonful of rice. The crispiness of the skin and juiciness of the meat beneath it gives off a lip-smacking taste as the sauce seeps within the meat.

Baked Sushi

Many Filipinos have enjoyed the ongoing craze of the Baked Sushi meals and Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak has created their own version of the popular dish from among their most famous sushi selections.

Baked Cheesy Kani Sushi. Their Baked Cheesy Kani Sushi takes thin, flavor-packed strips of delicious crab meat and fuses it on top of cheese and rice over their sizzling plate. Served with several Nori sheets, mixing a small spoonful of Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak’s Baked Cheesy Kani Sushi gives a tasty fusion of crab and cheese as diners create their own sushi. The dish has a light yet savory seafood taste and the cheese heightens the flavors with each bite.

Baked Philly Cheese Steak Sushi. Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak is known for their delicious sushi selections, including their Philly Cheese Steak Sushi. Its baked version pumps up the flavors as it is served on a sizzling plate that keeps it warm even for a longer period of time. The mix of smooth cheese together with their signature steak provides a savory experience for the palate especially when wrapped in their Nori.

Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak newest branch in Hamdan can seat up to 74 customers in their branch: 26 in the ground floor and 48 in the mezzanine floor, making it their 2nd biggest branch in the UAE.

Following the UAE’s preventive measures, Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak in Hamdan and across all its branches have all implemented social distancing in their tables, thermal scanning prior to each customers’ entry, with their servers and waiters constantly sanitizing each area and changing their masks and gloves every 30 minutes or as needed.

The ‘Taste of Korea’ and ‘Baked Sushi’ menu selections are available at Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak newest branch in Hamdan, and across all branches in the UAE.