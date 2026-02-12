Dubai-based Filipino bags 1st place at international bartending competition

A UAE-based Filipino mixologist has claimed first place at an international bartending competition, proudly representing Filipino talent in the global hospitality scene.

A native of Antique province in the Philippines, Maria Lowielyn Grace Adona, known in the industry as Che Adona, placed first at Future Icons held in Dubai on February 4.

Her winning drink, Arcoiris (a Spanish word for “rainbow”), was inspired by the idea of contrast and harmony, blending elements of a Picante-style cocktail with the refreshing notes of a Paloma. The concept, she explained, reflects resilience and renewal, a theme close to her personal journey.

“After the rain, there’s always a rainbow—new beginnings, new chances, and new opportunities,” Adona told The Filipino Times.

Preparing for the competition proved challenging, as Adona balanced training with demanding shifts at one of Dubai’s busiest beachfront venues. She recalled that the process required discipline, late nights, and repeated refinements in both technique and presentation.

“I waited a long time for this kind of recognition, and there were times when the journey felt slow and challenging,” Adona said. “It was about seeing all the sacrifices, late nights, and passion come together at the right moment. This achievement reminds me that timing is everything and that perseverance truly pays off.”

“It’s not easy to find time or energy after a full shift, but I knew that if I truly wanted to perform well on stage, I had to be ready with my preparation,” she added.

Proudly Filipino

Beyond technical skill and creativity, Adona said the opportunity to represent the UAE on an international platform carries significant responsibility. At the same time, she remains deeply rooted in her Filipino identity.

“I am proudly Filipino, and representing the Philippines in spirit is just as important. My values, work ethic, and passion were shaped by where I came from. Being able to stand on an international stage while honoring both the UAE and the Philippines makes the moment even more meaningful,” Adona said.

She began her career with aspirations of becoming a chef, but a chance encounter with bartenders at an American diner chain in the Philippines shifted her path. Drawn to their energy and interaction with guests, she pursued bartending through self-learning and mentorship under industry professionals, including Ruzel Sanchez and Ollie Hampton.

Over the years, Adona has worked across cocktail bars, clubs, beach venues, and restaurants, experiences she credits with shaping her versatility and confidence behind the bar.

While the competition carries prestige, Adona said fulfillment goes beyond trophies or prize money.

“Money can’t buy happiness. What truly matters is knowing that one of my dreams has already been fulfilled,” she said. “If my journey can motivate even one person to keep chasing their dream, then this win means more than any prize ever could.”

Future Icons celebrates classic party drinks and innovative interpretations with the potential to become the next industry standards.

Adona’s win in the UAE qualifies her to compete in Bangkok, Thailand, in March 2026, for the regional finals.