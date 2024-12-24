Honest driver in PH returns phone left by OFW in his taxi

A UAE-based overseas Filipino worker got an unexpected reminder of kindness and honesty during his vacation in the Philippines.

After being exhausted from last-minute Christmas gift shopping, Bryan (real name withheld) was on his way home to his family when he accidentally left his smartphone in a ride-hailing service one afternoon. What happened next would restore his faith in humanity and showcase the integrity of a local driver.

“Hindi ko talaga akalain na maibabalik pa ‘yung phone ko,” he told The Filipino Times in an interview.

He said that he did not immediately realize that his phone was missing until he arrived at his destination. Panic set in as he checked his pockets and bags, only to discover that it was nowhere to be found.

Desperate to recover it, he quickly dialed his number, hoping for the best.

To his surprise, the driver, a kind-hearted man from Taytay, Rizal named Ronald Laab Cornejo, answered, assuring him that the phone was safe and that he would return it.

“Hindi ako makapaniwala nung una,” Bryan said. “I thought, ‘This is the Philippines. Di na maibabalik.’ But nagbaka sakali lang talaga. And naka-tyempo ng mabait at honest na driver.”

After the driver answered his call, they arranged a time and place to meet up to retrieve the phone.

“Nag-offer ako ng reward, pero he politely declined kasi sabi niya he just did the right thing,” Bryan recounted.

“This experience taught me that there are still good people out there,” Bryan said, adding that it was a reminder of the strong values of honesty and kindness that define Filipino culture. “Marami pang katulad ni Ronald, for sure. At deserve nilang i-praise.”