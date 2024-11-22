Two-time TFT Watchlist awardee named finalist at global nursing awards

A UAE-based OFW and two-time recipient of The Filipino Times Watchlist Top Healthcare Professional Awards has been named the sole Filipino finalist in an international nursing award.

From more than 78,000 nominations from 203 countries, Nelson Bautista, a clinical nurse educator at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, is the only Filipino to make it to the Top 10 and is now seeking support from the community through public voting.

Filipinos can cast their votes for Bautista at apply.asterguardians.com/voting.

Bautista shared that he views the nomination as a recognition not only for himself, but for all Filipino nurses, highlighting their dedication and contributions to the healthcare industry worldwide.

“This recognition is not just for me but for every Filipino nurse who works tirelessly, often in challenging circumstances, to provide exceptional care and improve the lives of their patients,” Bautista told The Filipino Times.

He emphasized the compassion and skills that Filipino nurses are known for, often going beyond the call of duty to provide physical, emotional, and psychological support for their patients.

“It’s a reminder that no matter where we are in the world, Filipino nurses carry the spirit of service and excellence that makes a difference in the lives of others,” Bautista added.

Bautista has worked as a nurse for 25 years, starting as a working student and later working as an OFW in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The Aster Global Nursing Award 2024 honors the contributions of nurses globally and will reward the winner with a prize of $250,000.