Filipino singer from Abu Dhabi recognized as emerging teen icon at international awards

A young Filipino singer based in the UAE has been recognized as an emerging teen icon at an international awards ceremony for bringing his talent to the global stage.

Peter Rosalita, a 13-year-old singer from Abu Dhabi, has once again brought pride to the country as he received the title of “The Emerging Teen Icon of the Year” from The Knights Award, an international awarding body based in Malaysia,

“Thank you The Knights Award Malaysia! I am truly grateful and honored to receive this award. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Dr. Zyro Wong and the organizing committee for this recognition. To God be the glory!” Rosalita wrote in a Facebook post.

The award recognizes Rosalita’s exceptional talent in singing and performing while “captivating the hearts of people around the globe.”

The young singer first captured attention as a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent Season 16 in 2021, where his impressive vocals and dynamic stage presence stood out. His popularity continued to soar during the America’s Got Talent All-Star edition in 2023, where he earned a standing ovation for his rendition of “Go the Distance” by Michael Bolton, securing the second place in the semi-weekly finals.

Rosalita’s talents have also led him to appear on the American talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Beyond his television stint, Peter has also won in various local talent contests in the UAE and bagged awards at prestigious international competitons. He won the Grand Prix at the Tessafest IV International Festival in Kazakhstan, and was honored with the Asia’s Pinnacle Award in 2023.

At the World Championship of Performing Arts in 2024, Rosalita has been a multi-medalist, earning six golds and two silver medals on various genres.

Now in its third season, The Knights Award aims to recognize individuals and organizations making significant contributions to society.

