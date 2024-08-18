UAE-based OFW continues to empower youth through his organizations

Many OFWs who have achieved success have made it their mission to give back. Such is the case of Gerald Rosero, who continues to share his blessings with various communities in the Philippines through his organizations.

From July 22-26, Gerald visited Milagros to personally distribute bags with school supplies to 24 selected public elementary schools. As the founder and chairman of two organizations, Sa TaMa TaYo (Samahan ng Tapat at Maaasahang Tawad Youth) and KaSaMa KaMi (Kabalikatan at Samahan ng Malayang Kabataan ng Milagros), Gerald’s efforts aim to inspire the youth of Milagros to contribute to nation-building and make a difference.

“It was a mission accomplished! Sobrang saya na nakapagbigay na naman tayo ng kaunting tulong not only to our learners but to the parents,” Gerald said after returning to the UAE.

The “amBAG Ko sa Milagros” project, which Gerald started in 2014 with the support of TMA-BULIG, MKET, and 4D3 Enterprises, initially provided bags, school supplies, and T-shirts to over 2,000 incoming Grade One students across 39 elementary schools in Milagros. Due to limited funding, the project continued in 2016 but only reached a select number of schools.

Last year, Gerald focused his efforts on Tawad Elementary School, creating a youth group in Barangay Tawad, where he resides. In November, he expanded his vision to include all youth in Milagros, leading to the formation of KaSaMa KaMi. By mid-May, Gerald began planning the continuation of the “amBAG” project, seeking support from fellow Filipinos abroad who shared his advocacy.

“I am deeply grateful for the love and support from our silent donors, the officers of the organizations, the volunteers, and the Ajman Filipino Community. I’m hopeful that next year, the beneficiaries will include not just incoming Grade 1 students, but also those from kindergarten to Grade 6,” he said. “The exhaustion, heat, and challenges caused by the bad weather during the distribution all paid off when we saw the smiles of the children and the endless gratitude from the parents and teachers,” he added.

In addition to his charitable work, Gerald is the Auditor of the Ajman Filipino Community, where he actively participates in the club’s projects. A full-time employee, part-time model, and actor, Gerald was also honored with the “Dakilang Manggagawang Pilipino sa UAE 2023” award and a recipient of “Outstanding Community Leader 2023.”