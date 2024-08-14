Hiraya, Likha, and some Filipino names you’ve probably never heard of

A person’s achievements, intellect, and personality often make them stand out. But there’s something else that can make a lasting impression. If you’re fortunate, your parents might have given it to you: your name. A unique or meaningful name isn’t just a label — it’s a part of who you are that can make you memorable and set you apart in the best way.

For lovers of the Filipino language, naming their children with traditional or Filipino words with deep significance definitely adds a special touch of cultural pride and heritage. And so, without further ado, we present you some names of Filipino language origin that we find unique and inspiring.

Hiraya

Those who grew up in the Philippines during the 1990s may fondly remember the children’s show Hiraya Manawari. “Hiraya” is said to be an ancient Tagalog word meaning “fruit of one’s hopes, dreams, and aspirations.” It’s akin to expressing “sana” in a more conventional way. Think of “Hiraya” when one of your dreams comes true.

Alon

Alon is mostly given to boys and in Filipino language means “sea waves.” It symbolizes the rhythmic and powerful nature of the ocean, reflecting both strength and tranquility.

Tala

According to pre-colonial Philippine history, Tala refers to the goddess of the morning and evening stars. In simple terms, however, it means “bright star,” an apt name for someone who serves as a guiding light in the darkness.

Datu

Datu, which means “chief,” is a popular title in different indigenous groups in the Philippines. Having this name signifies the celebration of your Filipino roots as well as your aspiration for leadership attributes.

Likha

Although its origin can be traced back to Sanskrit, Likha is also a Tagalog term that means “create.” This name is especially fitting for people who are artistic and creative.

Mutya

Mutya, a feminine name, literally means “pearl” or “jewel,” thus connotes something that is “precious” or “treasured.” Your parents probably chose the name “Mutya” because they believe you are of “irreplaceable value.”

Laya

Laya is a derivation of the Filipino word “malaya,” which means “free” in English. The name “Laya” definitely fits you if you are a natural leader and you are your own person.

Adhika

Adhika is a name that embodies a profound and beautiful meaning. This distinctive and traditional name translates to “honorable” in English, and reflects a sense of respect and dignity.

Himig

You’ll be certain that you come from a musical family if you’re named “Himig,” which translates to the word “tune.”

Indeed, old-fashioned names are making a comeback, with many unique Filipino names gaining renewed popularity. How about you? Do you know any distinctive Filipino names that stand out?