I need some space: OFWs share their journey from ‘shared spaces’ to ‘my own living space’

Flat-sharing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a great way to expand your connections, make friends while abroad, and combat the homesickness that many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) experience when they are far away from home.

However, as Filipinos get promoted and increase their income, they also improve their living situations. A 2022 study by News Perspective Media shows that 89 Filipino professionals are under consideration for a salary increase, even though a third of them are already earning a monthly salary of over AED 10,000. The trend continues in a study by a recruitment agency, showing that 53 percent of UAE firms are expecting to increase their employees’ salaries next year.

Several TFT readers shared with us how they moved out of their shared spaces and rented their flats after growing their income.

Level Up in Life

Filipinos are progressing in their lives and careers in the UAE, thanks to the country’s better job opportunities.

Angel Bisht is an example of one of the many OFWs who grew her income in the UAE and now lives in a rented flat with her family. “Sa Philippines, for example, PHP 25,000 yung salary ko. Pag dating dito, naging PHP 150,000. Naging PHP 200,000 na, and then naging PHP 300,000,” Angel said. “It’s increasing and increasing.”

Another married OFW Denmarx Orobio shared how she transitioned from a shared space to a rental apartment with her family because she climbed up the corporate ladder and increased her income growth.

“This is my first job in the UAE and 10 years na ko sa company. I started as an Admin Assistant, then Sales, then Sales Manager, and now a Team Leader,” Denmarx said.

Companies review their employees’ performance to determine if they deserve a promotion. Therefore, ask for a performance appraisal to see if you can get promoted and increase your salary. In this way, you can grow your source of income and become more financially ready to rent a flat.

‘Give me some space’

Meanwhile, some choose to rent a flat to boost their productivity and comfort. Dubai-based Mely Almarez shared with The Filipino Times that her job requires her to create a work-from-home set-up every day, as she only needs to be in their office twice a week.

“I realized I needed a place where I could both work efficiently and unwind comfortably,” Mely said. Therefore, she opted to rent a studio with a friend in Al Furjan.

“I decided to accept the offer of my friend to move to a space that offers both productivity and relaxation,” Mely said. “Para na rin sa mental health ko.”

The truth goes for Elaine Abarca, who wanted to pursue comfort and peace of mind. she decided to leave her partition in Sharjah and rent a whole flat for herself. “No more waiting for laundry schedules! I now have the freedom, from the washroom to every corner of the flat. This is the luxury of my living space now,” Elaine said.

“Of course, deciding and choosing my comfort and peace of mind is always with greater expense. However, this is also one of my big motivations to strive hard every day here in this foreign land,” she added.

Para sa Pamilya

Some OFWs also shared with The Filipino Times that the main reason why they rented a flat is because of their family.

One reader commented on our Tanong ng Bayan post: “I want peace of mind, at para mabilis na ma-approve ang pag-sponsor ng family.” In the UAE, it is required that sponsors have suitable housing, such as a two-bedroom flat, to start their family visa application.

A married OFW, Pauleen Bermudo, shared how she and her husband increased their income and saved up to rent a flat and sponsor their family.

“We motivated ourselves na mapromote ng mapromote para mkapag-ipon, usually 10-20% from our monthly salary,” Pauleen said.

“Finally, nadala namin ang mga bata dito. Since family kami, we prefer renting a flat without other tenants for privacy. We looked for the most economical flats in Dubai na hindi mako-compromise yung safety, security, at siyempre, comfort ng mga bata,” she added.

Pulse Trend: What Filipinos Want in a Flat

Since Filipinos want comfort for themselves and their family, they want a peaceful environment when moving into their rented living space. The cleanliness and maintenance of the building also add to their peace of mind.

One TFT reader commented in our Tanong ng Bayan post: “I want a peaceful building and environment. I make sure that it is a family building and not full of bachelors, kasi it’s only me and my partner, and we don’t like crowded areas.”

Another factor that adds to the OFWs’ peace of mind is the place’s affordability as well as its utilities. One TFT reader commented, saying that they are after “free chiller, free parking, and free maintenance” when looking for a flat.

Allem Jane Panggo, a Real Estate Administrator, shared that OFWs look for affordable places to live in, no matter how far from their workplace.

“Sa location, medyo hindi nila iniisip, basta mura yung tirahan eh. Like yung iba, nakuha ng villa sa Sharjah pero Dubai ang workplace,” Allem said. “If may car naman sila, then they choose flats from Al Nadha to Sharjah side, which are way cheaper than Dubai areas,” she added.

Allem also said that most of their OFW clients take studio-type properties as they are more affordable.

Be Prepared to Level Up

The flat’s affordability is not the only thing OFWs must keep in mind. There are many other factors they should consider as well.

One of our TFT readers gave a piece of advice for first-timers who want to rent a flat: “Mag-invest ka rin sa furniture at appliances, around AED 5k to 10k. Dyan sa Baniyas, andaming mura at surplus kung hindi ka choosy.”

They also reminded them about the utilities they need to pay, including Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), internet, and other bills. “Ang internet, siguro mga nasa 500 to 700 monthly, depende sa plan na kukunin mo. Ang DEWA, average yan sa 300 to 500,” they added.

Filipinos are hospitable and jolly people who have a great sense of ‘pakikisama’ while co-living with strangers. However, as OFWs level up in their careers and grow their family abroad, having their own space now becomes a priority. Seeing more OFWs moving out from shared spaces and renting flats is a clear sign—they are leveling up in life in the UAE!

Are you ready to level up in your living space?