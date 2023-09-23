PRC congratulates Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in TFT Watchlist

In a momentous event, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), the agency mandated to implement the regulatory laws and policies for the various regulated professions in the Philippines, has extended its warmest congratulations to The Filipino Times’ Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East.

Under the banner of “Revolutionizing Healthcare: Filipino Professionals Transforming Health for All,” the celebration underscored the extraordinary impact of Filipino healthcare professionals not only in the Middle East but across the global stage.

In a congratulatory message sent to The Filipino Times, PRC Chairperson Charito A. Zamora, said their unwavering commitment, expertise, and profound dedication resonate profoundly within the hearts of every Filipino.

“In the midst of unprecedented challenges, you have risen to the occasion with courage and compassion. The ongoing global pandemic has shown us the indispensable importance of healthcare professionals in safeguarding the well-being of the people,”

“We take immense pride in your achievements, not only as professionals but as ambassadors of our nation’s values and capabilities. These achievements reflect the culmination of years of hard work, continuous learning, and dedication to the betterment of healthcare,” she added.

Here is her full congratulatory message.

The Filipino Times Watch List: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards is a continuation of The Filipino Times’ nearly decade-long tradition of changing the narrative of the Filipino people globally.

It is a testament to The Filipino Times’ fervent desire to give a nod to the true genius of Filipinos in the fields of healthcare.

The event is the brainchild of The Filipino Times and is organized by the New Perspective Media Group. TFT is celebrating its 10th year anniversary this 2023. The event is aligned to its quest in highlighting the indispensable role of overseas Filipinos in nation building.

Related Story: Global healthcare experts converge at biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East