FeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT News

PRC congratulates Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in TFT Watchlist

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos31 mins ago

Courtesy of: Professional Regulation Commission

In a momentous event, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), the agency mandated to implement the regulatory laws and policies for the various regulated professions in the Philippines, has extended its warmest congratulations to The Filipino Times’ Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East.

Under the banner of “Revolutionizing Healthcare: Filipino Professionals Transforming Health for All,” the celebration underscored the extraordinary impact of Filipino healthcare professionals not only in the Middle East but across the global stage.

In a congratulatory message sent to The Filipino Times, PRC Chairperson Charito A. Zamora, said their unwavering commitment, expertise, and profound dedication resonate profoundly within the hearts of every Filipino.

“In the midst of unprecedented challenges, you have risen to the occasion with courage and compassion. The ongoing global pandemic has shown us the indispensable importance of healthcare professionals in safeguarding the well-being of the people,”

“We take immense pride in your achievements, not only as professionals but as ambassadors of our nation’s values and capabilities. These achievements reflect the culmination of years of hard work, continuous learning, and dedication to the betterment of healthcare,” she added.

Here is her full congratulatory message.

Screenshot 2023 09 22 180543

The Filipino Times Watch List: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards is a continuation of The Filipino Times’ nearly decade-long tradition of changing the narrative of the Filipino people globally.

It is a testament to The Filipino Times’ fervent desire to give a nod to the true genius of Filipinos in the fields of healthcare.

The event is the brainchild of The Filipino Times and is organized by the New Perspective Media Group. TFT is celebrating its 10th year anniversary this 2023. The event is aligned to its quest in highlighting the indispensable role of overseas Filipinos in nation building.

Related Story: Global healthcare experts converge at biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos31 mins ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

twitter reuters

X to remove ‘Circles’ feature by October

51 seconds ago
smartmatic pna

Comelec still open for Smartmatic in 2025 election machine bidding

6 mins ago
canva

Rescued OFWs in Myanmar subjected to electrocution, forced to do scam work

11 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 23T112128.464

Vog around Taal already cleared but Phivolcs remains on alert

13 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button