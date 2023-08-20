FeatureLatest NewsLifestyleNewsPhoto GalleryTFT NewsTop StoriesTravelUAE News

Discovering the enchanting beauty of Oman: From Muscat to the oasis of Salalah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report

Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque of Sohar, Oman | Photo by award-winning photographer and avid traveler, Muhammad Abu Bakar

Nestled along the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, Oman beckons travelers with its unique blend of ancient charm and modern allure. From the bustling capital city of Muscat to the serene oasis of Salalah, this enchanting country offers an array of experiences that captivate the senses and soothe the soul.

Join us as we explore the must-visit places that showcase the rich tapestry of Oman’s landscapes, culture, and history, with a special focus on the captivating beauty of Salalah, as seen through the lens of award-winning photographer and avid traveler, Muhammad Abu Bakar.

Muscat – The Gateway to Oman’s Heart:
Muscat, Oman’s capital, is a fusion of tradition and progress. Wander through the vibrant Mutrah Souq, where spices and treasures await. Marvel at the architectural masterpiece of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, a true testament to Oman’s reverence for its heritage. Don’t miss the Al Jalali and Al Mirani forts that stand sentry over the harbor, offering panoramic views of the city’s skyline.

Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque of Sohar Oman by Muhammad Abu Bakar
Entrance of Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque of Sohar, Oman | Photograph by: Muhammad Abu Bakar

Nizwa – A Glimpse into the Past:
Venture to Nizwa, the cultural heart of Oman, where the past comes alive in the vibrant marketplace and ancient fort. Immerse yourself in the city’s rich history as you explore the bustling Nizwa Souq, where craftsmen and traders gather to showcase their wares. Ascend the Nizwa Fort’s tower for a breathtaking vista of the city and surrounding landscapes.

nizwa souq
Nizwa Souq | Photograph by: Muhammad Abu Bakar

Jebel Akhdar – The Green Jewel:
Experience the cool embrace of the Jebel Akhdar mountain range, also known as the “Green Mountain.” Here, terraced farms and lush landscapes thrive in contrast to the arid surroundings. Stroll through fragrant rose gardens and enjoy the serene ambiance as you witness the unique agricultural practices of the region.

jebel al akdar
Nizwa Fort provides views of the city along with the famous (Mount) Jebel Al Akhdar from the top. Photograph by: Muhammad Abu Bakar

Salalah – Oasis of Tranquility:
Set your sights on the coastal beauty of Salalah, a hidden gem often referred to as the “Perfume Capital of Arabia.” Renowned for its khareef (monsoon) season, Salalah transforms into a lush paradise with verdant landscapes and flowing waterfalls. The frankincense trees that dot the landscape contribute to the area’s rich history and aromatic allure.

bilad sur castle
The famous lighthouse of Sur, Oman | Photograph by: Muhammad Abu Bakar

Wadi Shab – Nature’s Secret Retreat:
Unveil the natural wonders of Wadi Shab, a breathtaking canyon that leads to a hidden oasis. Embark on a moderate hike through rocky terrains, passing emerald pools and enchanting caves. Dive into the crystal-clear waters of the pools, creating memories that will linger long after you leave.

al hajar mountain range

