Single? Fun activities you can do alone in the UAE (and possibly make new friends)

Are you single and looking for ways to make the most out of the UAE’s vast offerings? Whether you love doing things alone or you are looking to expand your social circle, this article is for you.

For those who are seeking new experiences, cultural enrichment, or simply looking to connect with the people around you, the UAE has a plethora of options to explore or enjoy.

Discover endless book titles at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library is more than just a repository of books. It’s a cultural hub that attracts both avid readers and casual visitors alike. The library boasts an extensive collection of book titles spanning various genres, languages, and subjects. In fact, you can find the first edition of The Filipino Times newspaper in the Mohammed bin Rashid Library!

Location: Al Jaddaf, Dubai, near Creek Metro Station

Immerse yourself in contemporary art at Jameel Arts Centre

The Jameel Arts Centre offers an immersive journey into the world of contemporary art. The center features thought-provoking exhibitions, installations, and artworks from both local and international artists. With its emphasis on cultural dialogue and artistic expression, visitors can expect to be challenged and inspired.

Location: Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai

Embark on a journey through time as you explore Dubai’s rich history through the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

A living testament to Dubai’s rich heritage, the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood lets you step back in time as you wander through narrow alleyways, wind-tower architecture, and traditional courtyards. The neighbourhood is home to museums, art galleries, and cultural spaces that offer insights into the city’s past.

Location: Al Fahidi, Bur Dubai

Indulge in an avian haven by birdwatching at Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

For nature and wildlife enthusiasts, the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a tranquil oasis within the bustling city of Dubai. This sanctuary is a haven for migratory birds, especially flamingos, where birdwatchers can observe these graceful creatures in their natural habitat from designated viewpoints.

Location: Ras Al Khor, Dubai

Be one with nature and the desert by camping at Al Qudra Lakes

Al Qudra Lakes presents a unique opportunity to experience the desert landscape in an unexpected way. Nestled amidst the dunes, these man-made lakes provide a serene backdrop for camping and relaxation. Camping here offers a chance to disconnect from urban life and connect with nature under the starry desert sky.

Location: Al Qudra, Dubai

Get fit by strolling or jogging while enjoying the view at Bluewaters Dubai

Bluewaters Island is more than just a destination — it’s an experience that combines stunning waterfront views with leisure and entertainment. You can enjoy leisurely strolls or energetic jogs along the promenades while soaking in breathtaking vistas of the ocean.

Location: Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Unleash your creativity while sipping a cup of coffee at Cafe Ceramique

Painting and drinking coffee? Count me in! Cafe Ceramique offers a unique blend of creativity and relaxation. As you sip your coffee, you can engage in pottery painting and various artistic expressions. The combination of art and leisure makes a memorable and therapeutic experience.

Location: Town Centre Jumeirah, Dubai

Elevate your heart rates by joining a ride class at CRANK Fitness Studio

For those seeking an adrenaline rush, CRANK Fitness Studio provides high-energy ride classes. These classes combine music, motivation, and intense workouts, offering a dynamic way to stay fit and healthy. The lively atmosphere and sense of camaraderie among participants make each class an invigorating experience.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

Step up your photography game and join classes and photo walks with Gulf Photo Plus

Photography enthusiasts and art lovers can enhance their skills through classes and photo walks offered by Gulf Photo Plus. These sessions provide valuable insights into photography techniques, also allowing for you to engage with fellow enthusiasts and learn from experienced instructors.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai

Slide your way to new adventures by ice skating at the Dubai Ice Rink

Located within the iconic Dubai Mall, the Dubai Ice Rink offers a cool and exciting way to experience the city’s vibrant entertainment scene. Whether you are a novice or an experienced skater, gliding across the ice amidst the mall’s bustling ambiance provides a unique blend of fun and elegance.

Location: Dubai Mall, Dubai

