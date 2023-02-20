Dolly de Leon falls short of BAFTA win

Dolly de Leon fails to win the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in London, Britain for her role in the film “Triangle of Sadness.”

Being the first Filipina to have been nominated in BAFTA, she said that it is already an achievement for her despite being robbed of the award.

In a red carpet interview before the awarding ceremony in Royal Albert Hall, London on Sunday, February 19, de Leon said: “They say I’m the first Filipina to be nominated [for a BAFTA], so it’s a huge honor for me.”

“To be able to be part of a monumental film like Triangle of Sadness, I’m so proud to be here because it was such a great production,” she added.

Kerry Condon won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Banshees of Inisherin, beating nominees De Leon, Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Carey Mulligan (She Said).

Aside from her BAFTA nomination, de Leon was also nominated for other notable awards namely: Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress, Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. She also bagged outstanding awards such as Guldbagge Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards for Best Supporting Performance.