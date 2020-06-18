VIEW FROM THE TOP: Emirates shares breathtaking photos of Dubai from the skies

(WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced today that a selected number of museums and cultural sites in the emirate are ready to welcoming visitors starting June 24th. Strict health and safety guidelines and precautionary...
Pinoy in Dubai facing hard financial times after wife’s death
In the weeks following the sudden death of his wife in a road accident in Dubai, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), along with his seven-year-old son, have been in a dark space of grief and now struggling to pay the bills with no paycheck coming in. Gerald Antonino,...
Sharjah-based hospital saves expat whose kidney was torn to three pieces after desert bike accident
A hospital in Sharjah managed to save the life of a 40-year-old Australian expat after a major desert bike accident at the Al Badayer area that caused her kidney to rip into three pieces. She was immediately transferred via air transport to Al Dhaid Hospital who...
President of Honduras contracts COVID-19
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides, he said late on Tuesday. "As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during...
Emirates recently expanded its current network of flights from Dubai to around 30 destinations around the world, including the Philippines since the UAE has lifted several travel restrictions, and the airline has shared some spectacular views of Dubai from above.
Photos posted on the Twitter feed of Emirates share breathtaking views of The Palm, Dubai’s cityscape, as well as mountainous areas and the country’s skyline view.
RELATED STORY: Emirates launches flights towards Clark starting June 5
As the airline continues to mount flights towards different destinations, Emirates reminds customers of the following measures.
Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.
READ ON: Emirates to ramp up flights from UAE to PH starting June 11
Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.
Residents returning to the UAE can check the latest requirements at: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/flying-you-home/
Photos taken by Brian Paitsel, Ibrahim Alawadhi, Paolo Angelini Lee, and Daniel Bursey.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved