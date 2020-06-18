VIEW FROM THE TOP: Emirates shares breathtaking photos of Dubai from the skies

Emirates recently expanded its current network of flights from Dubai to around 30 destinations around the world, including the Philippines since the UAE has lifted several travel restrictions, and the airline has shared some spectacular views of Dubai from above.

Photos posted on the Twitter feed of Emirates share breathtaking views of The Palm, Dubai’s cityscape, as well as mountainous areas and the country’s skyline view.

As the airline continues to mount flights towards different destinations, Emirates reminds customers of the following measures.

Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

Residents returning to the UAE can check the latest requirements at: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/flying-you-home/

Photos taken by Brian Paitsel, Ibrahim Alawadhi, Paolo Angelini Lee, and Daniel Bursey.