Win gold coins; enjoy cashless transactions and zero transfer fees with payit all-in-one digital wallet

A Dubai-based Filipino whose one-month-old child underwent a brain surgery is seeking assistance as their hospital bill reaches almost Dhs130,000. Electrician Charlie Cruz Santos, 36, said that they rushed their son, John Patrick, to the hospital after he cried...
PH breaches 26,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it reports 490 new cases, 10 deaths
The Department of Health that the Philippines has surpassed the 26,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as it reports 490 newly diagnosed patients. The total now stands at 26,420. DOH has also confirmed 298 new recoveries, with the total...
More women than men suffer from lockdown depression
There is a higher percentage of women experiencing mental health issues due to the lockdown measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a research in the UK showed. According to Lisa Spantig and Ben Etheridge, economists at the Institute for Social and Economic...
PH reports total of Php 1.6 B disbursement of DOLE-AKAP funds
Data from the Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that over 155,000 OFWs have already received their DOLE Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) financial assistance as of June 15. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, citing...
Filipino residents in the UAE can now skip reaching for their cash for payments, remittances, and other cash transactions with the payit app that empowers users to conduct cashless transactions within their fingertips.
Apart from being a free wallet with zero maintenance charges, payit also requires no minimum maintaining balance so that users do not have to worry about any fees deducted by the end of the month.
The payit digital wallet, powered by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), is an easy-to-use, all-in-one, simplified app that UAE residents can download and integrate with their day-to-day payments and transactions. Here are a few benefits that payit users can enjoy when they download the app through the website and through your smartphone:
Web – www.payit.ae
App Store – https://itunes.apple.com/ae/app/payit-wallet/id1291753848?mt=8
Play Store – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.payit.wallet
Pay without cash using QR code or sound payment. Payit is accepted over 5,000 merchant outlets across the UAE and some outlets provide special discounts and offers for payit users.
Zero transfer fees. Payit users can send money to the Philippines to any bank account and Gcash wallet at ZERO transfer fees and at attractive exchange rates.
Utility bill settlement. Users can link their payit account to settle payments for their bills including Salik, Mawaqif, du, Etisalat, NOL and more.
Split the bill. Payit users need not bring out their calculators anymore when dining with friends with the feature that allows to either split the bill or pay your friend through local bank accounts.
Shop online using payit. Some of popular ecommerce website where payit is accepted www.sharafdg.com www.emax.me www.erosdigitalhome.ae and plus enjoy AED 50 cashback if you’re a first time user.
Gold coin promotions underway
Filipino residents can also send money through the app to the Philippines via bank transfers and GCash at zero cost and they can win gold coins as an extra reward to help them with their finances.
As you continue sending remittances to your families back in the Philippines, payit has recently introduced a promo that will reward overseas Filipino workers with a chance to win gold coins by simply using their Bank Account Transfer service.
To qualify for the promotion that runs until July 11, 2020. Here are the quick and easy steps that users can apply after downloading and incorporating their bank details on the app:
– Click ‘Transfer’ on the payit app
– Choose the country of your beneficiary
– Choose between bank account or mobile wallet transfer
– Enter the amount of remittance
– Add or select your beneficiary account
– Confirm your amount and enter your pin for security and your money will soon arrive to your beneficiary
What’s great is that not only do users get a chance to win gold coins with the ongoing promotion with a minimum transfer amount of Dh100, but payit has also allowed users to send their remittances with zero transfer fees!
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved