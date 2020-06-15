Win gold coins; enjoy cashless transactions and zero transfer fees with payit all-in-one digital wallet

Filipino residents in the UAE can now skip reaching for their cash for payments, remittances, and other cash transactions with the payit app that empowers users to conduct cashless transactions within their fingertips.

Apart from being a free wallet with zero maintenance charges, payit also requires no minimum maintaining balance so that users do not have to worry about any fees deducted by the end of the month.

The payit digital wallet, powered by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), is an easy-to-use, all-in-one, simplified app that UAE residents can download and integrate with their day-to-day payments and transactions. Here are a few benefits that payit users can enjoy when they download the app through the website and through your smartphone:

Web – www.payit.ae

App Store – https://itunes.apple.com/ae/app/payit-wallet/id1291753848?mt=8

Play Store – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.payit.wallet

Pay without cash using QR code or sound payment. Payit is accepted over 5,000 merchant outlets across the UAE and some outlets provide special discounts and offers for payit users.

Zero transfer fees. Payit users can send money to the Philippines to any bank account and Gcash wallet at ZERO transfer fees and at attractive exchange rates.

Utility bill settlement. Users can link their payit account to settle payments for their bills including Salik, Mawaqif, du, Etisalat, NOL and more.

Split the bill. Payit users need not bring out their calculators anymore when dining with friends with the feature that allows to either split the bill or pay your friend through local bank accounts.

Shop online using payit. Some of popular ecommerce website where payit is accepted www.sharafdg.com www.emax.me www.erosdigitalhome.ae and plus enjoy AED 50 cashback if you’re a first time user.

Gold coin promotions underway

Filipino residents can also send money through the app to the Philippines via bank transfers and GCash at zero cost and they can win gold coins as an extra reward to help them with their finances.

As you continue sending remittances to your families back in the Philippines, payit has recently introduced a promo that will reward overseas Filipino workers with a chance to win gold coins by simply using their Bank Account Transfer service.

To qualify for the promotion that runs until July 11, 2020. Here are the quick and easy steps that users can apply after downloading and incorporating their bank details on the app:

– Click ‘Transfer’ on the payit app

– Choose the country of your beneficiary

– Choose between bank account or mobile wallet transfer

– Enter the amount of remittance

– Add or select your beneficiary account

– Confirm your amount and enter your pin for security and your money will soon arrive to your beneficiary

What’s great is that not only do users get a chance to win gold coins with the ongoing promotion with a minimum transfer amount of Dh100, but payit has also allowed users to send their remittances with zero transfer fees!