Moving together as one: LBC provides relentless service for Filipinos amid COVID-19 crisis

The impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic was felt by many sectors around the world, including the UAE – but this hasn’t stopped Filipinos in the nation to continue providing the needs of their families back home, including sending their balikbayan boxes and packages.

This is exactly why LBC Express Inc has provided extensive services for all overseas Filipinos through air and sea cargo, and has even introduced contactless services and constant sterilization of their teams, assets and fleets in their aim to provide high standards of safety and sanitation.

As the Philippines celebrates the 122nd Philippine Independence Day, LBC ramps up its services from the Middle East to your homes through the following services.

Sea Cargo. Filipinos in the Gulf can enjoy affordable rates the variety of their Balikbayan Box Bundles that maximize space for each item you will send back home. Each bundled package provides a 1 + 1 deal depending on the size you wish to send home through sea cargo which essentially extends your budget to send more necessities for your families at a less price.

Air Cargo. Those who wish to send immediate aid towards their families back in the Philippines can opt for air cargo that ensures each of your balikbayan boxes reach home as soon as possible. This provides an opportunity for many Filipino expats to pack all of their items and expedite LBC’s delivery so that the goods you send may be received by your loved ones early on.

Strategic Partnerships for added customer value. Apart from sending balikbayan boxes back home for you to pack, LBC has also partnered with ARCMED to provide essential items for household and personal hygiene which can either be for your own use or for the benefit of your loved ones as the packages may be delivered anywhere in UAE or directly shipped to the Philippines. This way, both Filipinos here in the UAE and their families back home need not worry about securing or running out of sanitation products which are a must these days to help combat the spread of the virus. Apart from Arcmed, LBC has also partnered with Filipino-owned businesses, Darcey Flowers and Alab Gold and Diamond Jewellery to add more value for their customers as more promos and exclusive offers will be launched in the coming months.

LBC Contactless Delivery and Pick Up services are available in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. You can book your box pick up and delivery online by visiting www.lbcexpress.com or call UAE hotline at 800 522 111.