Klinika Maharlika’s genuine care, royal treatment hailed by Filipinos in UAE

Photo: Klinika Maharlika was hailed as the 2019 The Filipino Times Awards Preferred Healthcare Provider of the Year. The recognition was received by Kriscell Masancay (Business Development & Marketing Executive) and Paulina Vela (Marketing Support) as awarded by Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes and phd Business Unit Director Roxane Negrillo.

Many Filipinos have always dreaded the thought of visiting hospitals. However, it is of equal importance for overseas Filipinos to take care of themselves – which is why they opt for a clinic that will treat them with the tender loving care that they deserve.

Klinika Maharlika, recipient of the 2019 The Filipino Times Awards Preferred Healthcare Provider of the Year, attributes the win to the quality of care that they provide for each of their patients in their clinics.

“We treat our patients and clients like royalty in our clinic, hence our name. Klinika Maharlika’s mission includes providing patient – centered, benevolent and excellent healthcare to all the people in the UAE,” shares Klinika Maharlika’s Business Development & Marketing Executive Kriscell Masancay.

Gaining the trust of Filipinos

Klinika Maharlika furthers that there’s no formulaic solution for each patient as each case they handle is unique. Thus, each patient requires a patient-centered approach to know and learn how they would nurse their patient back to good health.

“We make sure to provide to every Filipino the highest possible quality of healthcare that is accessible, efficient and equal. We manage to meet their requirements, while equally respecting the unique needs of each patient, resulting in a happier and healthier community,” adds Masancay.

She adds that following their win at The Filipino Times Awards 2019, their clinics have noticed increased brand awareness as more and more Filipinos are growing closer to their healthcare facility. “After winning the award, Klinika Maharlika gained more trust and respect from the public most especially from Filipinos.”

Gratitude for the public

Masancay thanks Filipinos who now continue to visit their clinics as they ensure that each Pinoy who places their trust in their clinic would be well taken care of.

“To all our Kababayans, Thank you so much. Our clinic unique project, specifically designed for the needs of the Filipino people, strives to render patient care with utmost gentleness and value. We will make sure that we will give our best service in a MAHARLIKAN WAY! With Loyalty, Compassion, Respect, excellence and Reliability,” shares Masancay.

She also thanked the management behind The Filipino Times who have been instrumental in making sure that Filipinos in the UAE stay abreast of information wherever they may be: “As one of your public followers and readers, I am very proud and thankful to The Filipino Times – the voice and entertainment of the Filipinos. What makes you different is the simple fact that combined work of a very talented and dedicated team, whose devotion to their work maintains the highest standards of advertorial print. We are delighted, keep it up and Congratulations!”

Filipinos can visit Klinika Maharlika at the following locations:

Klinika Maharlika Dubai: 2nd Floor, Lift #4 Al Hana Centre, along Al Mankhool Rd. Jafilia Dubai.

Klinika Maharlika Abu Dhabi: 3rd Floor, Al Saif Tower, Electra Street Zayed the 1st Street, AbuDhabi.

They can also reach Klinika Maharlika on Facebook and at their website: Klinikamaharlika.ae