Klinika Maharlika’s genuine care, royal treatment hailed by Filipinos in UAE

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Thursday said 135 passengers entered the Philippines from Chinese cental city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-Ncov). The passengers entered the country through Royal Air...
#UAEforPhilippines: Philippine Embassy in UAE, Emirates Red Crescent launch campaign for victims of Taal Volcano eruption
The Philippine Embassy in UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent have officially launched their campaign to aid over 200,000 displaced families affected by the Taal volcano eruption. Filipinos in the UAE who have yet to provide aid for victims of the ash fall can now...
Phivolcs: Big Taal Volcano eruption still 30% possible
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said that there is still a 30 percent chance for Taal Volcano to have a hazardous explosion. PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum said that experts have arrived with that figure after studying various...
DOH sees no need to quarantine family of coronavirus patient from HK
A health official in the Philippines sees no need to isolate four Chinese tourists who were exposed to a person that tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo, in a report by ABS-CBN News, their epidemiology bureau has...
Many Filipinos have always dreaded the thought of visiting hospitals. However, it is of equal importance for overseas Filipinos to take care of themselves – which is why they opt for a clinic that will treat them with the tender loving care that they deserve.
Klinika Maharlika, recipient of the 2019 The Filipino Times Awards Preferred Healthcare Provider of the Year, attributes the win to the quality of care that they provide for each of their patients in their clinics.
“We treat our patients and clients like royalty in our clinic, hence our name. Klinika Maharlika’s mission includes providing patient – centered, benevolent and excellent healthcare to all the people in the UAE,” shares Klinika Maharlika’s Business Development & Marketing Executive Kriscell Masancay.
Gaining the trust of Filipinos
Klinika Maharlika furthers that there’s no formulaic solution for each patient as each case they handle is unique. Thus, each patient requires a patient-centered approach to know and learn how they would nurse their patient back to good health.
“We make sure to provide to every Filipino the highest possible quality of healthcare that is accessible, efficient and equal. We manage to meet their requirements, while equally respecting the unique needs of each patient, resulting in a happier and healthier community,” adds Masancay.
She adds that following their win at The Filipino Times Awards 2019, their clinics have noticed increased brand awareness as more and more Filipinos are growing closer to their healthcare facility. “After winning the award, Klinika Maharlika gained more trust and respect from the public most especially from Filipinos.”
Gratitude for the public
Masancay thanks Filipinos who now continue to visit their clinics as they ensure that each Pinoy who places their trust in their clinic would be well taken care of.
“To all our Kababayans, Thank you so much. Our clinic unique project, specifically designed for the needs of the Filipino people, strives to render patient care with utmost gentleness and value. We will make sure that we will give our best service in a MAHARLIKAN WAY! With Loyalty, Compassion, Respect, excellence and Reliability,” shares Masancay.
She also thanked the management behind The Filipino Times who have been instrumental in making sure that Filipinos in the UAE stay abreast of information wherever they may be: “As one of your public followers and readers, I am very proud and thankful to The Filipino Times – the voice and entertainment of the Filipinos. What makes you different is the simple fact that combined work of a very talented and dedicated team, whose devotion to their work maintains the highest standards of advertorial print. We are delighted, keep it up and Congratulations!”
Filipinos can visit Klinika Maharlika at the following locations:
Klinika Maharlika Dubai: 2nd Floor, Lift #4 Al Hana Centre, along Al Mankhool Rd. Jafilia Dubai.
Klinika Maharlika Abu Dhabi: 3rd Floor, Al Saif Tower, Electra Street Zayed the 1st Street, AbuDhabi.
They can also reach Klinika Maharlika on Facebook and at their website: Klinikamaharlika.ae
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
