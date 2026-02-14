Bea Alonzo drops cyber libel case vs Cristy Fermin after public apology

Actress Bea Alonzo has withdrawn the cyber libel case she filed against entertainment columnist Cristy Fermin following a public apology on Fermin’s vlog.

Fermin, together with co-hosts Rommel Villamor and Wendell Alvarez, aired a “heartfelt and sincere apology” on their vlog Showbiz Now Na!, addressing Alonzo, her family, and the public.

“We deeply regret the unintended and unfortunate consequences of our actions, including the public persecution that Ms. Alonzo has endured,” the hosts said. They emphasized that they never intended to defame or harm Alonzo and committed to “cease and desist from any further commentary or content” that could put her in a negative light.

Alonzo’s legal team, Garcia Elauria Ruanto & Associated (GERA), confirmed that the actress chose to resolve the matter through mediation after two years of proceedings before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

“After two years of legal proceedings & with the case pending before the Regional Trial Court, this matter has run its course under the law… This decision was neither an act of retreat nor concession, but an act of resolve, anchored in forgiveness,” the statement read.

Alonzo’s camp added that she chose to forgive “not out of weakness but out of strength… to free herself from a cycle of harm and hostility that no longer serves her life or her purpose.” She aims to close this chapter “with grace, dignity, and peace” while refocusing on her work, advocacies, and supporting others facing their own challenges.

The case originated in May 2024 when Alonzo filed a cyber libel complaint against Fermin, Ogie Diaz, and their co-hosts, claiming they spread false and malicious information about her on their online shows.

In July 2025, the Quezon City RTC issued warrants of arrest against Fermin, Villamor, and Alvarez, who later posted P48,000 bail each.

This resolution highlights a turn toward reconciliation after two years of legal proceedings, emphasizing forgiveness and personal growth.