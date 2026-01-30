Mariel Padilla: Robin Padilla will not run in 2028 elections

Mariel Padilla confirmed that her husband, Sen. Robin Padilla, has decided not to seek another elective post in the 2028 elections, citing moments when she feels the public “doesn’t deserve” the actor-politician.

She emphasized that their lifestyle has remained unchanged since Robin entered the Senate.

“Wala kaming bagong kotse simula nu’ng si Robin ay nanalo, wala kaming bagong bahay, wala kaming bagong kung anuman na katas ng pagiging senador ni Robin,” she said.

Mariel added that she views her husband more as a public servant than a politician.

“I still believe that Robin is not a politician. I feel that the title for Robin is a public servant. Para sa akin ‘yun ah… siyempre asawa ka, di ‘yan ang sasabihin mo, ‘di sige basta ako ganu’n ang paniniwala ko,” she said.

She admitted there are times she feels Robin’s efforts are underappreciated, making her wonder if it’s best for him not to run again.

“Minsan napapaisip ako na tapusin na lang (termino bilang senador)… or sometimes kapag may nasabi na out of context na parang I feel na they don’t deserve him. And then again, there were those days that when I see the indigenous people, when I see the Muslims, how they are so grateful to him, so parang paano sila umaasa [sa kaniya],” she said.

Mariel also revealed that Robin has considered resigning a few times due to frustrations with the system but reiterated that he never had ambitions for a higher political position.

“Robin has no ambition (mas mataas na posisyon). Robin, from day one, wants to help. Since the day I met him, ‘yun ang consistent kay Robin, sincere and talagang the heart to help; that’s actually why I fell in love with him,” she explained.

She stressed that Robin has already made up his mind about not running in the 2028 elections, particularly for vice president.

“To tell you the truth, ayaw niya ‘yung mga people na ‘yun; nate-turn off siya (sa mga nagsasabing tumakbo siyang vice president). Nagdesisyon na siya, hindi na siya tatakbo. Ayaw na niya. He’s always saying that because nababagalan siya sa mga bagay-bagay,” Mariel said.