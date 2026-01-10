Michelle Dee undecided on joining Miss Grand International All Stars

Michelle Dee revealed that she is still undecided about joining the Miss Grand International (MGI) All Stars pageant.

In an interview on the Almost Honest podcast hosted by Kylie Verzosa, Michelle said she is carefully weighing her options.

“It’s definitely under consideration. I don’t have a yes, I don’t have a no for you because they only announced this two weeks ago, and it’s the first edition. I still have a lot of questions,” she said.

While she is not closing the door on pageantry, Michelle explained that she is considering several factors, including scheduling, contracts, and personal life, before committing.

“Do I want to join? Do I want to represent my country again? Do I feel like there’s fight left in me? Of course there is. But it is coming so soon, schedules will be affected, contracts will be affected, and it’s more than just passion—it’s about what will be affected in my personal life if I do it,” she said.

The beauty queen also acknowledged the sacrifices involved, even as she considers the chance to solidify her legacy and possibly redeem the controversial end of her previous pageant journey.

“Even though it’s exciting to compete with people who have something left to give, and fantasizing about having a third crown for my family legacy, the sacrifices are very real and can be expensive. I don’t have an answer yet, but the interest is there,” she said.

Michelle was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 and represented the country at Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador, finishing in the Top 10 and earning four special awards. She also won Miss World Philippines 2019 and placed in the Top 12 at Miss World 2019 in London.

Earlier in December, MGI announced it would stage an “All Stars” edition this year, open to contestants who have previously competed internationally but have yet to win a crown. The pageant, originally scheduled for January 25 to February 13, 2026, was later postponed due to the extended New Year holiday, which could delay visa processing for international participants.

According to MGI, contestants already announced remain eligible, and registration for new participants is still open. The “All Stars” edition accepts candidates aged 20 to 40, including single and married women, as well as mothers.