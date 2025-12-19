Anne Curtis compares PH to Singapore, criticizes greed and corruption

Kapamilya actress and host Anne Curtis voiced her frustration over corruption and greed in the Philippines while expressing admiration for Singapore’s economic achievements.

On her X (formerly Twitter) account, Curtis reflected on how the Philippines has been robbed of its potential due to the greed of corrupt politicians. She contrasted this with Singapore, which she described as thriving under a zero-tolerance policy on corruption established by former leader Lee Kuan Yew.

“Random thought whilst in Singapore — NAKAKAINGGIT SILA. Upon reading, corruption USED to be widespread until they had [their] leader, Lee Kuan Yew, who had [a] zero tolerance policy for corruption,” she wrote.

Curtis highlighted Singapore’s smooth roads, efficient public transport, innovative infrastructure, and green spaces as proof of what disciplined governance can achieve.

She added that while corruption exists in Singapore, wrongdoers are punished immediately — a system she hopes will one day be adopted in the Philippines.

“Paano na tayo Pilipinas? Ano na kaya mangyayari? I pray so hard we will all collectively vote for a leader who will want to fight corruption one day. Sana talaga,” said Curtis.

The actress lamented that although the Philippines has the resources to flourish, greed and corruption have held the country back. While hopeful for a corruption-free future, she admitted she may not live to see it.