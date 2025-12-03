Kim Chiu files qualified theft complaint against sister over business discrepancies

Actress Kim Chiu has filed a qualified theft complaint against her sister, Lakambini Chiu, following the discovery of “serious financial discrepancies” in one of their business ventures.

Chiu, accompanied by her legal team, filed the complaint at the Justice Cecilia Muñoz Palma Hall in the Quezon City prosecutor’s office, confirmed her talent agency, Star Magic.

The agency also shared photos of Chiu giving her sworn statement inside the Department of Justice building on its Facebook page.

In a statement, Chiu described the filing as one of the “most painful steps” of her life.

“After careful consideration and months of internal review, I have made the difficult decision to file a legal case for qualified theft against my sister, Lakambini Chiu, in relation to serious financial discrepancies discovered within my business operations. This decision did not come easily. It is one of the most painful steps I have ever taken in my life,” she said.

Chiu added that the complaint was necessary to “protect not just my company, but also the livelihoods of the people who work with me.”

Her legal counsel declined to disclose further details about the complaint or the specifics of their business venture.

The dispute between the Chiu sisters surfaced earlier this year, with social media observers noting that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram amid speculation of a business conflict. In 2023, Lakambini experienced a health scare and credited Kim’s “positivity and strength” as key to her recovery.