BINI’s Aiah Arceta makes solo debut abroad at Thai Star’s birthday concert

Aiah Arceta of BINI made her first solo appearance outside the Philippines during Thai GL star Becky Armstrong’s birthday concert in Thailand over the weekend.

The performance came a day after BINI’s “BINIfied” year-end show at the Philippine Arena. Arceta delivered a high-energy rendition of Christina Aguilera’s “Fighter,” impressing the audience and sharing her excitement during a brief speech.

“This is the first time that I’m doing a solo performance because I’m part of a girl group called BINI from the Philippines. So this is the very first time I solo guested outside the Philippines, and I’m happy and grateful to do it for Becky, especially because it’s for your birthday. It’s an easy yes,” Arceta said.

BINI, consisting of Aiah, Jhoanna, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena, recently won the Best Female Group award at the 2025 Jupiter Music Awards in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In September, BINI was announced as one of the performers for the 2026 edition of Coachella, marking them as the first Filipino act to perform at the international music festival.

