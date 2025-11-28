Miss Universe President Raul Rocha charged in Mexico over alleged drug, fuel, and arms trafficking

Raul Rocha, president and co-owner of the Miss Universe Organization, has reportedly been charged by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) for alleged involvement in drug, fuel, and arms trafficking between Guatemala and Mexico, Mexican newspaper reported.

The report comes days after the controversial Miss Universe 2025 pageant, which was marred by disputes between contestants and pageant executives, judges dropping out days before the event, and allegations of scoring misconduct.

According to the report, Rocha, a Mexican businessman who also serves as Guatemala’s consul in Mexico, is considered by FGR as a leader of a criminal organization smuggling fuel via the Usumacinta River and transporting it by truck to Querétaro.

On August 6, Yazmín Mayoral Marín, an agent of Mexico’s Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime, requested an arrest warrant for Rocha on organized crime charges related to alleged drug and firearm trafficking.

Authorities reportedly raided several residences, seizing records of financial contributions from Rocha to the alleged criminal enterprise, including one totaling 2.1 million pesos.

The arrest warrant obtained by Reforma states that members of Rocha’s alleged network have “connections with politicians and authorities at all three levels of government to deliberately carry out their mission, which includes the sale of hydrocarbons, narcotics, and the trafficking and sale of large quantities of weapons of war.”

The news also reported that Rocha approached FGR in October to negotiate a plea deal, offering information in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

Neither Rocha nor representatives of the Miss Universe Organization responded to requests for comment.

The charges come amid a series of controversies surrounding Miss Universe 2025. On November 4, several contestants walked out of a pre-pageant event after pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly criticized Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, who later won the crown, for allegedly refusing a photo shoot. Rocha subsequently sanctioned Itsaragrisil, barring him from participating.

Three days before the pageant, musician Omar Harfouch resigned from the judging panel, alleging on social media that the Miss Universe Organization had created an “impromptu jury” to select 30 finalists before the preliminary rounds. The organization denied these claims.