TBA Studios defends ‘Quezon’ film as Grandson confronts director, cast over historical accuracy

TBA Studios has released an official statement asserting that its historical biopic Quezon is “grounded in verified historical accounts,” following a controversial exchange between the film’s creative team and President Manuel Quezon’s grandson, Ricky Avanceña.

The film, which premiered on October 15, sparked discussion after a heated talkback session where Avanceña questioned the film’s interpretation of his grandfather’s story.

In a statement, TBA Studios said it respects Avanceña’s views but stood by the film’s historical foundation.

“While we respect and understand his sentiments, we wish to reiterate that the film is grounded in verified historical accounts, including President Quezon’s own autobiography and other reputable sources,” the production company said.

The studio acknowledged that certain fictional elements were included “for thematic purposes,” but maintained that the film’s factual details can be verified through public records and research.

To support its claims, TBA Studios said it has released a Study Guide and Companion Book containing references and research materials used in the production.

Avanceña, meanwhile, took to social media to share his side, saying he only sought clarification from director Jerrold Tarog about whether the movie was intended as political satire. He also criticized actor Jericho Rosales, who portrays Quezon, for allegedly cutting him off during the discussion.

“Jericho Rosales stood up and told me to stop talking… So ayaw nila marinig ang opinyon ng isang direct descendant?” Avanceña wrote in a post.

TBA Studios concluded its statement by inviting the public to watch Quezon and form their own views.

“We hope that Quezon can continue to inspire meaningful dialogue, reflection, and a deeper appreciation of our nation’s past,” the studio said.