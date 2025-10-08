Jake Cuenca clarifies ‘no breakup,’ but chapter with Chie Filomeno has ended

Actor Jake Cuenca has opened up about his relationship with Chie Filomeno, saying there was no official breakup, but acknowledging that their chapter together has come to an end.

In an ambush interview with reporters, Cuenca said he has come to terms with the situation and is proud of how he handled it.

“I’m good… ang daming nangyayari, ang daming sinasabi ng mga tao, but I can officially say that that chapter of my life is over now. To be quite honest with you, I can at least say that I loved that person deeply,” he said.

Cuenca emphasized that despite parting ways, he holds no ill feelings toward Filomeno and continues to wish her well.

“For me, I respect that person. If you really love the person, you want them to have all the happiness in the world,” he said.

When asked to clarify what happened between them, Cuenca reiterated that there was “no breakup”, saying the relationship simply reached its natural end.

The actor, who is currently busy with multiple projects including The Delivery Rider, FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, and What Lies Beneath, admitted that balancing work and personal life has been challenging.

“These past few months haven’t been easy. I’m working six days a week, and there’s no time to be Jake,” he shared.

Despite going through emotional challenges, Cuenca said he remains committed to his career.