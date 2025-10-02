EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH News

Nadine Lustre says she’s not ready for motherhood, focused on career

Actress and entrepreneur Nadine Lustre admitted she is not yet ready to embrace motherhood, saying her priorities remain her career and business ventures.

Lustre shared her thoughts during a TV interview at an event for the coconut milk brand she co-owns with her boyfriend, Christophe Bariou.

The topic arose while discussing the motherhood theme of her upcoming film Call Me Mother, one of the official entries to the 2025 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“Nakakatakot maging nanay, honestly,” Lustre said. “I’ve been working for as long as I can remember and I can’t imagine having another responsibility other than my career.”

“I am so focused with my career and, of course, this guy right and our businesses as well,” she continued, pointing at Bariou who was standing beside her. “Parang ‘di ako ready. So saludo talaga ako sa mga moms.”

Lustre had previously expressed reluctance about having children. In a 2021 interview, she said she did not want kids, though she might consider adoption in the future.

Call Me Mother will also star Vice Ganda, Klarisse De Guzman, Mika Salamanca, Esnyr, Shuvee Etrata, Brent Manalo, and others.

