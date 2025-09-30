ABS-CBN, GMA reunite for ‘PBB: Celebrity Collab’ 2.0 featuring Gen Z, rising celebrities

ABS-CBN and GMA are teaming up once again for the second edition of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab, this time highlighting Gen Z stars from their talent agencies Star Magic and Sparkle.

The collaboration was confirmed on Sept. 30 through the show’s official social media accounts, which teased the return of the joint project between Kapamilya and Kapuso networks.

Compared to the first run, the upcoming edition will feature “Gen Z stars and rising celebrities” as housemates. They are set to be introduced in October, with more details to be announced in the coming days.

“Mga Kapuso at Kapamilya, tara’t abangan ang mga new gen kabataang Pinoy from Sparkle and Star Magic this October sa Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0!” the show’s official page posted.

The special edition forms part of Pinoy Big Brother’s ongoing 20th anniversary celebration.

Mika Salamanca and Brent Manalo emerged as winners of the first celebrity collab edition, which also featured Esnyr, Will Ashley, Shuvee Etrata, AZ Martinez, Bianca de Vera, Charlie Fleming, Ralph De Leon, Michael Sager, Xyriel Manabat, and Dustin Yu, among others.