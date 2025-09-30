EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH News

ABS-CBN, GMA reunite for ‘PBB: Celebrity Collab’ 2.0 featuring Gen Z, rising celebrities

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo16 mins ago

ABS-CBN and GMA are teaming up once again for the second edition of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab, this time highlighting Gen Z stars from their talent agencies Star Magic and Sparkle.

The collaboration was confirmed on Sept. 30 through the show’s official social media accounts, which teased the return of the joint project between Kapamilya and Kapuso networks.

Compared to the first run, the upcoming edition will feature “Gen Z stars and rising celebrities” as housemates. They are set to be introduced in October, with more details to be announced in the coming days.

“Mga Kapuso at Kapamilya, tara’t abangan ang mga new gen kabataang Pinoy from Sparkle and Star Magic this October sa Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0!” the show’s official page posted.

The special edition forms part of Pinoy Big Brother’s ongoing 20th anniversary celebration.

Mika Salamanca and Brent Manalo emerged as winners of the first celebrity collab edition, which also featured Esnyr, Will Ashley, Shuvee Etrata, AZ Martinez, Bianca de Vera, Charlie Fleming, Ralph De Leon, Michael Sager, Xyriel Manabat, and Dustin Yu, among others.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo16 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2025 09 30T160612.042

Chie Filomeno appeals for privacy amid breakup rumors with Jake Cuenca

10 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 09 30T153719.950

DA uncovers alleged ₱75-M ‘ghost’ farm-to-market roads in Mindanao

28 mins ago
IMG 4318

Government thwarts bid to deregister choppers linked to ex-Rep. Zaldy Co

41 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 100

Romualdez tags Escudero speech as ‘DDS script,’ political ploy for 2028

57 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button