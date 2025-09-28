Shuvee Etrata deactivates X account after backlash over Duterte remark

“Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab” alum Shuvee Etrata has deactivated her official X (formerly Twitter) account following backlash over a video where she expressed sympathy for former president Rodrigo Duterte.

As of Sept. 28, her X page was no longer accessible to the public.

Despite leaving the platform, Etrata remained active on Instagram, where she posted updates on Sept. 27. “Padayon lang ta (Let’s just keep going),” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, a screen-recorded video of Etrata expressing concern over Duterte’s detention at the International Criminal Court (ICC) circulated online, drawing criticism from netizens.

The former PBB housemate later apologized, saying she prefers not to speak on politics because of how “divisive” the topic has become.

She was subsequently defended by her uncle and handler Yure, as well as GMA senior vice president for programming Annette Gozon-Valdes, who clarified that the rising star is not a “diehard of any politician.”