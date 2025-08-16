Rome-based Filipina Kate Gatpandan shines as runner-up in Miss Philippines-Earth 2025

For Kate Gatpandan, the glittering stage of the 25th Miss Philippines – Earth wasn’t just about gowns, lights, and competition—it was about faith, perseverance, and representing the communities that shaped her.

The Rome-based beauty, who proudly carried the names of Batangas City, Ilagan, Isabela, and the Filipino community in Italy, made an inspiring run in the prestigious pageant held Aug. 10, securing place in the Top 10 and finishing as runner-up in the international competition’s silver anniversary edition, aptly themed Silver Lining.

“This chapter of my life, my first-ever Filipino pageant, has been nothing short of His grace in action,” Gatpandan said in an exclusive call interview. “From the very first step on this journey, I have kept one truth in my heart: God’s plans are always greater than mine.”

While she may not have taken home the crown, Gatpandan’s journey was a triumph in itself.

Behind her was an entire village—mentors, designers, friends, and family—who believed in her vision and advocacy for Mother Earth. She credits her success to her national director, Cheryl Delgado; pageant mentor Ricky Ramirez Abad; Q&A coach Jesus Peñaflor Jr.; catwalk trainer Rodin Gilbert B. Flores Angelo Mendez; her close circle of supportive friends from Inspire; and renowned Filipino designers Val Taguba, Fundador Cardenas Blaza, and Bepz Joseph Torres, who dressed her in creations that married elegance with purpose.

She also praised on her social media account, the artistry of photographers Markraymond Martinez, Ben Anthony Bagalihog, and Alexander John Fong, as well as hair and makeup artists Marienel Agawin and Zedrick H. Eleponga, who ensured she stepped onstage ready for every spotlight.

“To my family, relatives, and friends… your prayers, words, and unwavering belief in me were my armor,” she said. “To everyone who voted, rooted, and stood by me, you made me feel like I already had the crown.”

Her gratitude extended to Carousel Productions, headed by Ramon Monzon and Lorraine Schuck, for trusting her skills and advocacy.

“This sash may not be the crown yet, but it is a promise… the rise of a braver, wiser, and stronger Kate,” she added.

While the pageant chapter has closed for now, Gatpandan made it clear her story is far from over. With poise and conviction, she will come back and left a promise hanging in the air: “One day, in God’s perfect time, that crown will be mine, and it will be for all of you.”

Miss Joy Mayanne Barcoma of Bacoor City was crowned Miss Philippines Earth 2025. (Alona Cochon)