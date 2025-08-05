Bretman Rock confirms breakup with Justice Fester after over a year together

Social media star Bretman Rock has confirmed that he and Justice Fester have ended their relationship after more than a year of being together.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted Tuesday, Bretman addressed the split, saying the breakup was both “mutual and amicable.”

“Hey guys, this video is extremely hard for me to make, so please bear with me,” he said.

“Since a lot of you have been asking in the comments and DMs where Justice is, I just wanted to quickly address that we are no longer together.”

Despite the breakup, Bretman shared that they remain friends and still care deeply for each other.

“We still have love for each other. And I do believe that if divine timing, if we’re really meant for each other, then we will find each other again and that’s exactly how we found each other this time anyways,” he shared.

Bretman emphasized that throughout their relationship, they prioritized mental health, self-love, and open communication.

He asked fans to respect their privacy and to refrain from assigning blame.

“I would say this is my self-love era, but girl, I always have loved myself, so period. So yeah, just give us time. It’s all up,” he added.

Bretman and Justice first hinted at their relationship before Pride Month in 2024. He later confirmed they were dating through Instagram. The two shared several moments together online, including a trip to Bohol in March and their anniversary celebration in May.