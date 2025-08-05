EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bretman Rock confirms breakup with Justice Fester after over a year together

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo5 seconds ago

Social media star Bretman Rock has confirmed that he and Justice Fester have ended their relationship after more than a year of being together.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted Tuesday, Bretman addressed the split, saying the breakup was both “mutual and amicable.”

“Hey guys, this video is extremely hard for me to make, so please bear with me,” he said.

“Since a lot of you have been asking in the comments and DMs where Justice is, I just wanted to quickly address that we are no longer together.”

Despite the breakup, Bretman shared that they remain friends and still care deeply for each other.

“We still have love for each other. And I do believe that if divine timing, if we’re really meant for each other, then we will find each other again and that’s exactly how we found each other this time anyways,” he shared.

Bretman emphasized that throughout their relationship, they prioritized mental health, self-love, and open communication.

He asked fans to respect their privacy and to refrain from assigning blame.

“I would say this is my self-love era, but girl, I always have loved myself, so period. So yeah, just give us time. It’s all up,” he added.

Bretman and Justice first hinted at their relationship before Pride Month in 2024. He later confirmed they were dating through Instagram. The two shared several moments together online, including a trip to Bohol in March and their anniversary celebration in May.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo5 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

viber image 2025 08 05 15 01 52 133

New BJMP Leadership Brings Fresh Momentum to Jail Reform Efforts

12 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 12

Tulfo seeks Senate probe on illegal structures blocking waterways

32 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 11

Bill filed in House to require annual SALN disclosure of top officials

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 10

EU pledges 33 million to aid PH typhoon, flood victims

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button