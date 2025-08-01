EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Shuvee Etrata’s life story to air on “Magpakailanman”

Leana Bernardo

Former Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition housemate and Sparkle artist Shuvee Etrata is set to share her inspiring journey on an upcoming episode of Magpakailanman.

Known as “Ang Island Ate ng Cebu” during her time in Bahay ni Kuya, Shuvee opened up about her life as the eldest among nine siblings and her struggles growing up in Bantayan Island, Cebu.

She served as her family’s breadwinner and took a leap of faith by moving to Manila to support her younger siblings.

Her PBB journey ended when she and her final duo partner, Klarisse de Guzman, were the last to be evicted through public voting. Despite this, Shuvee gained admiration from viewers for her resilience and determination.

Since leaving the PBB house, Shuvee has received overwhelming support and is now making waves in showbiz.

She currently portrays Veshdita from Mine-a-ve in Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre and is set to appear in the upcoming series Master Cutter alongside Dingdong Dantes and fellow housemate Charlie Fleming.

