Four vocalists to represent UAE at prestigious global competition ‘I-Sing World’ in Canada

Four exceptional vocalists are set to raise the United Arab Emirates flag high at the prestigious I-Sing World Singing Competition in Toronto, Canada.

Set to take place from August 12 to 25, the team includes senior vocalist Dr. Rommel Sergio and junior vocalists Zairah Alexine Ragat, Kirstin Reyes, and Celine Madison Mantondo.

The UAE’s participation is organized by EMS Events and Entertainment Centre FZE, led by vocal coach Elipas Sibua, who also serves as the national director of I-Sing World UAE and the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) – UAE team.

A longstanding advocate for Filipino and multicultural talent in the UAE, Sibua continues to provide world-class opportunities and training to aspiring performers through platforms such as I-Sing World and WCOPA.

Before flying to Canada, the group will hold a send-off concert on July 25 at Canadian University Dubai, featuring performances by artists from various countries, namely Guillermo Alberto Vera, a cellist from Venezuela; John Paul Alviz, a pianist and 2024 WCOPA Grand Finalist from the Philippines; Rojen Khalil, a violinist from India; Keer Wang, a multi-medalist pianist at WCOPA 2024 from China; and Olivia Sheel, an accomplished ballet dancer from South Africa, with musical direction to be helmed by Sibua.

I-Sing World is an international singing competition often called the “Olympics of Singing,” bringing together top vocalists from around the world to compete in genres such as pop, rock, jazz, R&B, gospel, and musical theater.

Meet the UAE Delegates

Ten-year-old Celine Madison Mantondo is known for her expressive vocals and guitar skills. At age 8, she won Safa British School’s Got Talent and has since performed in school events and cultural shows while excelling in academics.

Kirstin Reyes, 12, is a singer, dancer, model, and actress who has earned titles from competitions such as We Are One and the International Designer League. She is currently preparing for both I-Sing World and WCOPA 2026.

Zairah Alexine Ragat gained recognition after winning gold medals at WCOPA 2024 in Hollywood. She has performed in musical theater and fashion shows and was recently selected for the Mercedes-Benz Star Talent Audition.

Dr. Rommel Sergio is a professor and musician who has released original songs and covers on Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music. He starred in Kalayaan at Pag-ibig by Off Broadway UAE and will represent the UAE at both I-Sing World 2025 and WCOPA 2026.

The UAE’s participation underscores the country’s commitment to the arts and its support for international cultural exchange.