James Gunn Unveils First Look at Milly Alcock as Supergirl in 2026 Film

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Filmmaker James Gunn has released the first official glimpse of the upcoming Supergirl movie, revealing actress Milly Alcock in costume. In a teaser photo posted on X, Alcock dons a brown coat over her Supergirl suit while casually sipping soda. Behind her, a modified Superman logo reads “Look out” instead of the traditional “Look up.”

The film is slated for release in 2026 and stars Alcock as Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman, who made a cameo in the ending of the recent Superman movie. Gunn, along with Peter Safran, is overseeing the rebooted DC Universe.

The newly launched Superman film — featuring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan — has already grossed $217 million globally. In June, the stars, along with Gunn, visited the Philippines and made halo-halo with internet star Abi Marquez, adding a local flair to their promo tour.

