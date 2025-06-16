Marian Rivera’s cryptic TikTok repost stirs buzz after Dingdong-Karylle reunion

Following the onscreen reunion of former couple Dingdong Dantes and Karylle on one of the It’s Showtime episodes, Dantes’ wife, Marian Rivera, drew attention online for reposting a cryptic TikTok video featuring a strong message.

The viral clip, which Marian shared shortly after the reunion aired, showed a woman saying, “Everything you do in life is like a boomerang. When you throw it, it eventually comes back. Don’t f*** with me.”

The video’s timing led many netizens to speculate whether it was connected to her husband’s segment with Karylle.

Dingdong and Karylle appeared together in the noontime show’s “Kid Sona” segment, alongside Charo Santos-Concio and Vice Ganda, marking a notable moment for fans, given their history as exes.

While Marian did not provide context for the repost, social media users quickly picked up on it, with some speculating about its possible meaning.

Others, however, urged viewers to stop romanticizing past relationships and emphasized that both Dingdong and Karylle are now happily married to their respective partners.