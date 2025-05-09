BINI LIVE IN DUBAI: Countdown to P-Pop’s biggest night with few tickets remaining

The countdown is officially on. In just 9 days, All Things Live Middle East will bring BINI, the Philippines’ record-breaking girl group and pioneers of the Pinoy Pop movement, to Dubai for one night only at the Coca-Cola Arena for fans to experience their spectacular BINIverse World Tour– and they are in for an unforgettable experience. This show is also supported by Dubai Calendar.

The last few tickets are remaining for BINI’s historic UAE takeover. Dedicated Blooms who missed the first two waves of VIP tickets can still grab VIP2 tickets at AED690, giving them early access to the venue to watch the band’s soundcheck. Fan Pit Standing and the Diamond Seated Category are selling in very limited numbers at AED545, while Regular Standing can be secured for only AED445. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets quickly as the show is expected to sell out.

BINI’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. With billions of views across TikTok and YouTube, sold-out shows across Asia, and a growing international fanbase, the eight-member powerhouse – Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena – have become global trailblazers for Filipino pop on the world stage.

Since debuting in 2021, BINI have shattered records and redefined the boundaries of Southeast Asian pop. They made history as the first Filipino female group to appear on Spotify’s RADAR Philippines and have performed on major international stages, including KCon LA, the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival and the Asia Song Festival.

Their infectious sound, empowering lyrics, and sisterhood-fuelled charisma have earned them critical acclaim and a devoted following – with Blooms now springing up in every corner of the world.

“We’re so excited to finally bring the BINIverse to Dubai! Performing for our fans in the UAE – many of whom have been supporting us since the very beginning – means the world to us. It’s going to be such a special night, full of love, energy, and Filipino pride,” said Jhoanna, leader of BINI.

“We can’t wait to meet our Blooms in person and share this amazing moment together.”

Brought to Dubai by All Things Live Middle East and supported by Dubai Calendar, the concert will mark the group’s first full-scale performance in the UAE – and promises high-energy choreography, striking visuals, and fan-favourite tracks including Salamin, Salamin and the viral anthem Pantropiko.

Fans can also look forward to:

Early entry to watch BINI’s soundcheck with VIP2 tickets

Exclusive merchandise drops and activations for Blooms

The chance to be part of a historic cultural milestone for Pinoy Pop in the Middle East

“This is more than a concert – it’s a celebration of community, identity, and the unstoppable rise of Pinoy Pop,” said Thomas Ovesen, CEO of All Things Live Middle East.

“BINI have tapped into a movement that’s inspiring fans across continents, and we’re proud to be part of that story here in Dubai.”

BINI’s fans are called “Blooms” because it symbolises growth, beauty, and support – much like a flower blooming. The name comes from BINI’s pre-debut single “Da Coconut Nut”, where they first introduced the idea of growth and positivity, which later aligned with their debut song “Born to Win”. The group and their management wanted a fan name that would reflect how fans help them grow and flourish, just like flowers in bloom.

Tickets and all event information are available now at www.binidxb.com. Limited availability remains.