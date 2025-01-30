‘POOHKIE’ to showcase Filipino talent and humor live in Dubai

Dubai is set to host an extraordinary evening on February 15, as two of the Philippines’ most iconic comedic forces, Pooh and Pokwang, reunite for an unforgettable live performance at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium.

The comedy concert, titled POOHKIE, marks the return of the legendary duo, whose chemistry and wit once dominated the Philippine television scene. For one night only, they will bring their signature humor, music, and charm to the UAE, promising an experience that will captivate both long-time Filipino fans and newcomers.

For OFWs in the UAE, this concert offers a perfect opportunity to unwind, relax, and take a break from their daily routines. Laughter, music, and the familiar comfort of home will make this a night to cherish and enjoy with friends and family.

The reunion is not just a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of the beloved duo, but a fresh take on the comedy and entertainment that has defined their careers.

Pooh, renowned for his exceptional impersonations and flawless comedic timing, will once again showcase his talent in imitating local celebrities and global icons, which earned him a place as one of the country’s most respected comedians.

Meanwhile, Pokwang brings an entirely different energy to the stage. With an extensive career spanning television, film, and music, she effortlessly shifts between two styles—playing larger-than-life, exaggerated characters and delivering relatable, everyday humor—which allows her to connect with a wide range of people.

Joining them is Chad Kinis, the first-ever grand winner of LOL Philippines, whose sharp wit and infectious personality are sure to elevate the evening’s entertainment. With a mix of stand-up comedy and musical parodies, POOHKIE will offer a celebration of Filipino humor at its finest.

Tickets start at AED 150, with doors opening at 6:30 PM and the show starting at 8:30 PM, presented by CrownEvents PlanningManagement.