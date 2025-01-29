MTRCB clarifies controversial Pepsi Paloma film not under review

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) clarified on January 29 that the controversial film about the late actress Pepsi Paloma is not under review because its distributor, Pinoyflix, submitted incomplete materials.

In a statement, the MTRCB explained that its registration unit could not accept the film’s submission due to missing documents required by the legal affairs division.

These documents include a certificate or clearance showing there are no pending criminal, civil, or administrative cases against the distributor from the regional trial court, the Department of Justice, and the Office of the City Prosecutor.

The MTRCB emphasized that it communicated these requirements to Pinoyflix and warned against any misinformation regarding the matter.

The agency stated that any attempts to mislead the public will be dealt with according to the law.

The film has generated significant controversy, particularly after its teaser linked actor Vic Sotto to the rape case of Paloma, leading Sotto to file a cyberlibel complaint against the film’s director, Darryl Yap.

Recently, the court ordered the removal of the 26-second teaser from online platforms for misusing information, though it permitted Yap to continue with the production and release of the full film.