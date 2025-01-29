Miss Charm PH 2025 Cyrille Payumo apologizes for wearing Catriona Gray’s gown

Miss Charm Philippines 2025 Cyrille Payumo has issued an apology following mixed reactions to her decision to wear Catriona Gray’s farewell gown during the Miss Universe Philippines-Pampanga coronation night.

Payumo, who passed the crown to the next representative of Pampanga, wore the iconic piece designed by Mak Tumang as part of her final walk. The gown was originally worn by Gray during Miss Universe 2018.

In an Instagram post, Payumo shared how humbled she was after learning that Tumang would be sponsoring her gown, with Gray’s farewell dress being one of the options.

“I was informed that one of options from his masterpieces would be the farewell gown of Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray. A wave of emotions flooded over me—excitement, nerves, and a profound sense of honor. My heart swelled with awe and I felt an overwhelming sense of privilege,” she said.

While Payumo felt honored to wear the piece, the decision sparked a mix of admiration and criticism, with some netizens saying it overshadowed Gray’s historic achievement.

Payumo then expressed regret, stating that her intention was never to cause harm or disrespect.

“To those who may have been hurt or offended, I want to clarify that causing pain was never my intention. My goal was to honor not only the victory of bringing the Miss Philippines Charm title home to Pampanga but also to celebrate the visionary artistry of Mak Tumang,” she said.

“I recognize that my actions may have unintentionally diminished the significance of Catriona Gray’s monumental achievements, and for that, I am deeply sorry. I take full responsibility for any misunderstandings or hurt feelings that may have resulted,” she added.

Amid the mixed reactions, Miss Universe New Zealand 2024 Victoria Velasquez Vincent voiced her support for Payumo.

“No need to apologize. The pageant realm should be apologizing for their ongoing toxic behavior towards women who have good intentions. Can’t wait to see you raise our PH flag, we are so proud of you,” Vincent commented.