Carlos Yulo thanks Chloe San Jose for taking care of his mental health

Carlos Yulo’s path to success was not easy.

The 24-year-old gymnast had to endure challenges within his training and the drama outside of his sport to reach the top.

All of his sacrifices paid off after he captured two gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Yulo acknowledged the crucial role that his partner of more than five years, Chloe San Jose, played especially concerning his mental well-being.

“To my beautiful partner, Chloe, thank you for taking care of my mental health,” Yulo said during his Athlete of the Year acceptance speech at the Philippine Sportswriters Association awards night.

San Jose said she appreciates Yulo for consistently expressing his gratitude for her unwavering support.

“I feel so loved and cared for. I’m always thankful and grateful that he always acknowledges the things we do together. Obviously, it’s his achievement but I’m just overwhelmed that he’s always thanking me,” she said.