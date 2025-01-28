EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Carlos Yulo thanks Chloe San Jose for taking care of his mental health

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

Chloe San Jose (left) and Carlos Yulo (right). Courtesy: Carlos Yulo/IG

Carlos Yulo’s path to success was not easy.

The 24-year-old gymnast had to endure challenges within his training and the drama outside of his sport to reach the top.

All of his sacrifices paid off after he captured two gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Yulo acknowledged the crucial role that his partner of more than five years, Chloe San Jose, played especially concerning his mental well-being.

“To my beautiful partner, Chloe, thank you for taking care of my mental health,” Yulo said during his Athlete of the Year acceptance speech at the Philippine Sportswriters Association awards night.

San Jose said she appreciates Yulo for consistently expressing his gratitude for her unwavering support.

“I feel so loved and cared for. I’m always thankful and grateful that he always acknowledges the things we do together. Obviously, it’s his achievement but I’m just overwhelmed that he’s always thanking me,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 01 28T121610.123

UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 welcomes six new teams; total participation is now at 120

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Municipality beautifies road

Abu Dhabi beautifies Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed St. with 6,500 sqm fixed-sand design

2 hours ago
Sick

Flu-free in the UAE: Top tips for OFWs to stay healthy this season

3 hours ago
MBZ UAE PRESIDENT 2

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: 2025 is ‘The Year of Community’ in the UAE

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button