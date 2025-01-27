Alex Gonzaga goes through third miscarriage, confirms husband Mikee Morada

Alex Gonzaga experienced her third miscarriage in December last year.

This was confirmed by her husband, Lipa City councilor Mikee Morada, on Toni Gonzaga’s latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Toni Talks.

“Nung una to be honest, kami ni Catherine, nung nalaman namin na pregnant siya… hindi namin talaga akalain, wala kaming plano. Ang plano namin, baka posibleng mag-prepare muna ng katawan. Pero naturally pa rin, gusto naming subukan,” Mikee said during the interview.

According to Mikee, when they found out the good news, they immediately consulted with the OB, and everything appeared just fine.

“Nag-decide kami na mag-iingat na talaga siya. Then the second week, okay pa ‘yung ultrasound. Hanggang don sa pangatlong linggo, sabi sa amin ng doktor, ultrasound, ‘naku, wala na namang laman.’ Blighted ovum ulit,” he continued, revealing that the pregnancy did not last a month.

Heartbroken, the couple sought a second opinion a week after where they discovered that there was a fetus but with a weak heartbeat.

“Naiyak ako nung narinig ko ‘yung heartbeat. First time kong nakarinig ng heartbeat. Sa third [try],” said Mikee.

The findings, he said, showed that the baby’s heartbeat was just 65 bpm, which was lower than the average range. That same day they went to the hospital, hoping to save the baby.

Unfortunately, during their next consultation on December 28, they learned that the baby’s heartbeat was no longer detectable.

“Si Catherine strong siya eh. Pero nung umuwi kami nung gabi, andun siya nagbi-breakdown,” Mikee added.

Despite the pain, Mikee expressed that these experiences have only deepened their bond as husband and wife.

“At the end of the day, lagi kong sinasabi, biyayaan man tayo o hindi, tayong dalawa magkasama okay lang,” he shared.

Alex and Mikee were married in November 2021. They had their first miscarriage in 2021 and another in 2023.