Ariana Grande celebrates first Oscar nomination for role in ‘Wicked’

Pop icon Ariana Grande has hit a new career milestone, earning her first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Glinda in the musical fantasy film Wicked.

The American singer-actress took to Instagram to celebrate this achievement, calling it an “unfathomable recognition,” thanking The Academy Awards.

“Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to [The Academy Awards] for this unfathomable recognition. I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise,” Grande wrote in her caption.

Reflecting on her journey, Grande shared pride in her younger self, reminiscing about the days when she admired Judy Garland’s Somewhere Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz.

“I’m so proud of you, tiny,” she wrote, addressing her childhood self.

She extended her gratitude to Wicked director Jon M. Chu for taking a chance on her and guiding the project with brilliance. Grande also praised her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the film.

“I am so deeply proud of my beautiful Wicked family. I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear [Cynthia Erivo]. Your brilliance is never-ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. I love you unconditionally, always,” Grande said.

Still overwhelmed by the honor, Grande admitted, “I don’t quite have all my words yet, I’m still trying to breathe. But thank you. Oh my goodness, thank you.”

