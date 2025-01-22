EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Mindanawon among best emerging filmmakers at int’l film festival in Dubai

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin5 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Duwende Films/FB

A Davao-based indie filmmaking and production company has been recognized as one of the best emerging filmmakers at an international film festival held in Dubai.

Franky Arrocena of Duwende Films bagged the “Best Emerging Filmmaker” award at the 11th Emirates Film Festival for their entry “Hello, Daisy,” which tackles the “dark reality of online sexual exploitation of children,” alongside four other filmmakers, three of whom are Filipino.

The film also garnered nominations for Best Film, Best Actress for Mia Cabaobao, and Best Screenplay for Arrocena.

“We fully dedicate these awards and our film to the victims of online sexual abuse, especially those who cannot afford to have their own voices, and to those who are still fighting to be heard. Little by little, we are hoping to be one of the instruments for this societal issue to have more eyes and hearts fighting against it,” Duwende Films said in a statement.

Beyond the accolades, the team also emphasized the significance of this win for Mindanao’s growing independent film industry.

“As a fully Mindanawon and Dabawenyo cast and crew, we are also hoping that this milestone is a testament that indie filmmaking especially in Mindanao is at an international level where it deserves all the support, especially from its locality,” they said.

Dubai-based Filipino filmmakers were also honored, including Marman Ramirez for Fumao and Kay Cyrus Castellano for Post Parto. Allen Saflor from the Philippines was also recognized for his film Occupied.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin5 hours ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

DOST Batangas

DOST Batangas issues apology over ‘unserious’ earthquake advisory

32 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 16T141918.435

DMW reviews deployment guidelines to Kuwait after OFW deaths

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 22T130157.956

Senators withdraw support for teen pregnancy prevention bill over sexual education provisions

3 hours ago
houseofrepresentatives philippines cover

House bill proposes death by firing squad for corrupt public officials

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button