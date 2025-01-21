KC Concepcion’s photo joins Getty Museum collection, captured by Mark Nicdao

A photograph of KC Concepcion, taken by renowned celebrity photographer Mark Nicdao, has officially been added to the prestigious Getty Museum collection in the United States.

Concepcion shared the news on her Instagram account. In her post, Concepcion expressed her admiration for Nicdao’s achievements, acknowledging his raw talent, vision, and relentless dedication.

“I’ve always known Mark Nicdao was destined for greatness, but where he is now is all him—raw talent, vision, relentless hard work, and the mind (and heart!) of a genius,” she wrote.

The photo, which dates back to 2008, features Concepcion wearing an ensemble by designer Puey Quiñones. Concepcion shared her pride in the milestone, calling it an honor to have her image included alongside Nicdao’s other remarkable works in the Getty collection.

Reflecting on their long friendship, Concepcion reminisced about their many creative collaborations, praising Nicdao’s extraordinary talent. “Mark and I have been through so many creative adventures, and seeing his extraordinary talent celebrated at this level is so inspiring,” she shared.

She closed her message with heartfelt words of congratulations and gratitude, expressing excitement for future collaborations. “I’m so proud of you and so grateful to be part of YOUR moment,” Concepcion said.

“Here’s to timeless art, enduring friendships, and the magic that comes from chasing dreams. Marky, here’s to many more pursuits together. Always your biggest fan.”