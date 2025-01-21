Gordon Ramsay hosts exclusive event in Manila with Judy Ann Santos, vloggers

World-renowned Michelin-starred chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay made a splash in Manila on Monday with an exclusive event at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, drawing over a thousand culinary leaders, celebrity chefs, food influencers, culinary students, and dedicated fans.

The highlight of the evening was a MasterChef-style cooking challenge where celebrity chef Judy Ann Santos, food influencer Ninong Ry, culinary student Danica Lucero, and Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill PH Head Chef Bea Therese Qua showcased their innovative takes on the Philippines’ iconic dessert, Halo-Halo.

The dishes, reminiscent of Ramsay’s signature Knickerbocker Glory, blended local ingredients with international flavors, reflecting the creative skills of Filipino chefs.

After a 10-minute cook-off, Ramsay chose Danica’s Halo-Halo as the standout, rewarding her with a signed jacket.

He also acknowledged the presence of culinary students at the event, calling them “the future of the culinary industry in the Philippines.”

During the event, Ramsay shared plans to expand his presence in the country, announcing the opening of three more restaurants.

He currently operates the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill at Newport World Resorts, which features a selection of rare breed steaks, fresh seafood, and the chef’s famous Beef Wellington.

Ramsay, known for his Michelin-starred restaurants worldwide — including Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in the UK and Le Pressoir d’Argent in Bordeaux — has established a global presence, with venues in Singapore, UAE, and Japan.