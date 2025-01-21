Don’t stress just stretch: Few simple exercises to do while waiting in a stuck metro train

Every once in a while, every Dubai Metro user encounters moments of unexpected delays.

When stuck in the metro, you can make the most of that time with some simple stretching exercises. Here are six easy stretches you can do while waiting, proven to give you some comfort even when you’re sitting or standing.

1. Neck rolls

This writer’s top pick. How to do it? Simple: while standing, gently roll your neck in a circular motion.

This simple exercise helps relieve tension built up during the commute. Remember to keep your shoulders relaxed and breathe deeply as you do this.

2. Deep breaths

While waiting for the train to move again, you can take a moment to practise deep breathing.

Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your abdomen to expand, and then exhale slowly through your mouth. This helps reduce stress and brings a sense of calm.

3. Shoulder shrugs

When doing this one, make sure that you’re not going to bump into a fellow passenger.

Raise your shoulders toward your ears and then release them down. Repeat this motion several times to alleviate any tension in your upper body. It’s a quick way to refresh your posture and feel more at ease.

4. Wrist and finger stretches

Of course, during these times, our mobile phones come to the rescue by keeping us entertained.

However, after scrolling through your phone, your wrists and fingers may feel tight. Relieve the tension by stretching out your fingers. Extend them wide then curl them into a fist. Follow this by rotating your wrists in circles to improve circulation.

5. Standing hamstring stretch

You can do this one if you have a bit of space (and only if you have space, take note!).

Extend one leg in front of you, keeping it straight, and gently lean forward to stretch your hamstrings. Hold for a few seconds and switch legs. This stretch can help counteract the stiffness from sitting for too long.

6. Calf raises

Stand tall and slowly lift your heels off the ground, balancing on your toes. Hold for a moment before lowering back down. This exercise strengthens your calves and improves blood circulation, which is especially beneficial during long waits.

So simple and easy, right? By incorporating these, you not only make the wait more bearable but also promote a more positive commuting experience for yourself and those around you. So, next time you’re delayed, ka-TFT, take a moment to stretch and breathe — it might just make your day a little brighter!