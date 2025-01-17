Maris Racal makes comeback in music industry with her new song ‘Perpektong Tao’

Maris Racal has marked her comeback in the music industry with her new song, Perpektong Tao, inspired by her personal journey of pain, regret, and seeking forgiveness.

The release comes after the cheating controversy she faced with her Can’t Buy Me Love co-star, Anthony Jennings, in December last year.

In an Instagram post, Racal shared the inspiration behind the song, describing the creative process as both healing and transformative.

“Writing this song healed me in ways I never thought possible,” she shared with her followers. “It was born from a journey through pain, regret, and the courage to seek forgiveness, a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we can find light.”

“I’m sharing this with the world, hoping it resonates with those who need it most,” she added.

The song reflects on the challenges of facing public scrutiny and the difficulty of living up to the ideal of being “perfect.”

In December 2024, Racal and Jennings became the center of public criticism after the latter’s ex-girlfriend, Jamela Villanueva, released private messages between the onscreen couple, leading to allegations of infidelity.

The singer-actress issued a public apology in an interview with ABS-CBN News, taking accountability for her actions while assuring supporters that she would continue with her showbiz career.

“Nagkamali ako and I want to say sorry for everything I have done,” Racal said.