Bea Binene graduates from culinary school

Bea Binene has officially graduated from culinary school, completing her Pro-Culinary Asian Studies program after nearly five years.

In an Instagram post, the 27-year-old actress shared the rewarding experience of balancing her acting career, business, and education.

“Almost five years when it was just a one-year course. Sabi ko nga, pa-masters na ‘to kasi ‘di pa ako tapos. It definitely was not an easy journey. Juggling work-business-school, to learning all the lessons, to all the burns, cuts, sakit ng likod, init sa kusina and all,” Binene said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bea Binene (@beabinene)

She began her culinary journey in 2019, managing her class schedule around her taping commitments. However, the pandemic caused delays, extending the original one-year course.

Related story: Bea Binene pursues her dream of becoming a chef

“I realized na hindi ka tatagal unless gusto mo talaga ginagawa mo. Oo mahirap, but it is also a fun and memorable ride. Not only did I learn a lot but also gained new friends and had a really good time,” she said.

Binene also expressed her gratitude to her teachers, batchmates, culinary school staff, and family, particularly her chef instructors, for their support.

“Here’s to discovering more flavors of life. To trying recipes and creating dishes. To that pinch or a dash of spice that will make life more colorful, delicious and worthwhile,” Binene said.