Vice Ganda’s ‘And The Breadwinner Is…’ shines as MMFF Golden Edition reaches P800 million in sales

Photo courtesy: @starcinema/IG

Vice Ganda’s comeback film, And The Breadwinner Is, has officially surpassed P400 million in earnings, marking a major success in the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

This was confirmed by Star Cinema to ABS-CBN News on Wednesday. Directed by Jun Robles Lana, the film is still showing in theaters and has extended its reach to international markets.

Now in its fourth week, And The Breadwinner Is has solidified its place as one of the festival’s highest-grossing films. During the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal, Vice Ganda received the Special Jury Citation for her outstanding performance in the movie.

Meanwhile, the MMFF Golden Edition has hit its target of P800 million in gross sales, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). MMDA Chair Atty. Don Artes, also the overall chairman of MMFF, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and the public for making the festival’s 50th edition a resounding success. Artes highlighted the festival’s efforts to elevate the standard of quality in local cinema, focusing on inclusivity, education, and promoting collaboration in the entertainment industry.

In terms of gross sales, the top three films in the MMFF’s Golden Edition, listed alphabetically, are And The Breadwinner IsGreen Bones, and The Kingdom. Artes emphasized that the MMFF’s success goes beyond box-office numbers, aiming to raise the bar for future editions and reaffirming its commitment to supporting local filmmakers.

“We did our best to give the public the best edition of the MMFF for its Golden Year,” said Artes. “It was a success as it upped the standards from previous MMFFs, and by saying so, we redefined our indicators beyond box office returns.”

