Iñigo Pascual and family safe, evacuate home in Los Angeles amid wildfire

Kristine Erika Agustin

Photo courtesy: inigopascual/IG

Iñigo Pascual and his family have evacuated their home in Los Angeles as out-of-control wildfires raged across the city but assured everyone they are safe.

“Thanks to everyone [who’s] checked in. Haven’t been able to respond to all the messages,” Pascual said in an Instagram story. “My family evacuated where we live last night and everyone is safe including our furry fam members.”

Pascual also expressed his prayers for the affected residents, particularly those who lost their homes, and shared his hope for the fires to end.

“Praying and claiming for this to end soon,” Pascual said.

“If you’re in LA, please stay alert: the fires just seem to pop out of nowhere,” he added.

According to Reuters, the wildfires have claimed at least 10 lives, forced 180,000 individuals to evacuate, and destroyed approximately 10,000 homes and other structures, making it the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history.

 

