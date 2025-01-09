EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BINI Maloi speaks out on rumors linking her to Rico Blanco

P-pop idol BINI Maloi has dismissed the rumors romantically linking her to OPM singer-songwriter Rico Blanco.

This comes after a video went viral on social media showing the two artists crossing a street in La Union, sparking speculation about a possible relationship.

“STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS. (PLEASE) LANG,” the “Pantropiko” singer wrote on X, calling out a national media outlet after publishing an article that fueled the rumors.

The article, which Maloi reposted, was deleted on X but has since been updated on the media outlet’s website as of 1:54 PM, Philippine time.

However, the two were not alone in La Union. Prior to this, the 22-year-old singer posted a photo of herself and other Filipino artists enjoying their time at the beach, with Rico also among them.

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to defend the P-pop singer, calling for the news outlet to issue an apology in relation to the article.

